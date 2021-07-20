Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €58.80 ($69.18) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

ETR FME traded down €1.10 ($1.29) on Tuesday, reaching €68.70 ($80.82). The stock had a trading volume of 444,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

