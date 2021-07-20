Mina Trading Down 17.1% This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003164 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $168.46 million and $7.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00098096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00141770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,879.43 or 1.00117507 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 178,406,587 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.