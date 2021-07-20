Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,948,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 9,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 753,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,515,000 after purchasing an additional 128,063 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,301 shares of company stock valued at $31,328,773. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.74. The company has a market capitalization of $389.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

