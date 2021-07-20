PARSIQ Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $35.91 million and approximately $482,143.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

