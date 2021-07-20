Datum (DAT) Market Cap Tops $1.65 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Datum has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $26,520.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

