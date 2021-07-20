Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $316,774.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,762,243,670 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,152,869 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

