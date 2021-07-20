PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $107.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PVH traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,174. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $121.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PVH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

