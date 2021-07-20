Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53. Magna International has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

