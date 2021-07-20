Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $91.67

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 144,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Magna International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magna International by 6,944.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.