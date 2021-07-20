VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $171.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $940,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,309 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $101,451,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.21. 38,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

