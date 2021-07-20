SunContract (SNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $307,072.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $307,072.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00755211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.