Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 26.2% in June

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 4,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,640. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.