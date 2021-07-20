Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,579. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0407 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,969,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 231,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,046,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

