Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of UBS Group Put Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,829 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,551% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 313,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,254. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in UBS Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,419,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

