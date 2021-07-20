Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 847,000 shares. Approximately 52.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 54,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61. Creatd has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $745,093.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,235,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

