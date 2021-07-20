Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 188 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $97.76 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

