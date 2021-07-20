Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,633 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 142 call options.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. 13,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

