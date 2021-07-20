BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 4,403 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 238,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.