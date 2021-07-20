Traders Buy High Volume of PG&E Put Options (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 52,320 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,660 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PCG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 482,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

