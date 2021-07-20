Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.