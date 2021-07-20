Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.67.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $247.77. 36,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

