Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.18. 428,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.45. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.15.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

