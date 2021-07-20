BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 98,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.