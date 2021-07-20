Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 208,815 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 393.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,815 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,408 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after acquiring an additional 538,772 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. 1,211,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,964,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.