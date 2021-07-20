Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,806,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,710,000 after buying an additional 229,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 29,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $12,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. 437,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,917,632. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.