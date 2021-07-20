Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 9,040 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 259.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $318.87 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.78.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.