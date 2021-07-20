PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $4,183,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,829. The company has a market capitalization of $343.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.30.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

