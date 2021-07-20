Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Expands By 25.1%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,479,200 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 1,182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.9 days.

Canadian Utilities stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

