American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.25

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 71864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.41.

The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

