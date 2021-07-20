Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,374,320 shares of company stock worth $782,290,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.27. The company had a trading volume of 454,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,953,686. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $967.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

