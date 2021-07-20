Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.78.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.93. 4,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

