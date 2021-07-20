M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 241.20 ($3.15).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LON MNG traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The stock had a trading volume of 8,188,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,069. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.89.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85). Also, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

