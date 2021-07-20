Brokerages Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $127.63

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $250,880.16. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,051,854. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.