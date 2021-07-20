Mercury Price Tops $0.0063 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Mercury has a total market cap of $626,349.37 and $6,192.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00096663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00141207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,763.43 or 0.99810681 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

