4,111 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 98,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

