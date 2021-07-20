Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) PT at GBX 379.17

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LON:ROR traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 349.60 ($4.57). 1,961,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.35. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

