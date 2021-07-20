International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.01. The company had a trading volume of 652,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.91.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

