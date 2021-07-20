ImageCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $249,863.14 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $249,863.14 and approximately $170,659.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,315,390 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

