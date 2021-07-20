Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) versus Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Critical Contrast

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nordson and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ouster 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nordson currently has a consensus target price of $243.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Ouster has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.66%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Nordson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nordson and Ouster’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.12 billion 6.14 $249.54 million $5.48 40.94 Ouster N/A N/A -$51.51 million N/A N/A

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 13.88% 20.60% 10.23% Ouster N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nordson beats Ouster on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

