Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 196,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

