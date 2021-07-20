NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 922.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

