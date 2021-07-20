Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 103,061 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,356 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,802,764. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

