Diligence (IRA) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded down 66% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $6,246.70 and $1.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diligence has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006149 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000223 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 478% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001173 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

Diligence is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Diligence

