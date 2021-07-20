Omnicom Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,540% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

OMC traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. 191,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $48,320.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

