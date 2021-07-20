Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,633 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 142 call options.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after buying an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. 13,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

