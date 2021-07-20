Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.19 million, a P/E ratio of 598.60 and a beta of 1.73. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.