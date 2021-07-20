Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.19 million, a P/E ratio of 598.60 and a beta of 1.73. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.