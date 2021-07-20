Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 26,913 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $97.76 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

