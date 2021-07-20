Frontier Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 188.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 120,817 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 39,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

