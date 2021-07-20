Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.90 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and approximately $749,634.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00140782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,729.99 or 0.99987515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

