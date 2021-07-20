Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $473.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

